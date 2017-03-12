The Real Story: One on one with New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Britain's young mayor, Erin Stewart, faces a big challenge: Trying to avoid another increase in property taxes, after receiving a budget proposal that increases spending by almost two percent, despite the likelihood that, going forward, her city will receive millions less in state aid.

Stewart, a Republican now running for a third term in office, has already raised taxes twice during her tenure, and desperately wants to avoid another one. The city's mill rate is already more than $50.