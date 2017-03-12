× Winter Storm Warning issued for northern Connecticut ahead of Tuesday’s storm

HARTFORD — A Winter Storm Warning was issued on Sunday afternoon for northern Connecticut ahead of Tuesday’s storm.

Computer models are showing a major nor’easter could start Tuesday morning and last into Tuesday night. It could hit our region with heavy snow, strong gusty winds, coastal flooding and snow-covered roads. The storm rolling across the country will gather moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean, interact with some polar jet stream energy that will spawn a major nor’easter with heavy snow and wind. The storm track is beginning to cluster around to our south and east (40° latitude, 70° longitude benchmark) that keeps the cold air locked in place for all snow. If the storm were to track a bit closer to the coast then a change to sleet and rain just along extreme southeast Connecticut. But for now, this looks like to be a major snowstorm for all of the Nutmeg State.

Impacts: Heavy snow, strong gusty winds, coastal flooding, especially during high tide cycles, due to a full moon. Snow covered roads creating dangerous travel conditions Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Timing: Early Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. Worst of the heavy snow will be from mid-morning through mid-evening.

Precipitation type: Heavy snow, snowfall rates of 2-3” per hour with total accumulations of at least a foot to a foot in half statewide.

Forecast Details:

Today: Partly sunny, brisk and very cold. Highs 25-32.

Monday: Mostly sunny, still on the chilly side. Highs: 30s.

Monday night: Increasing clouds, snow developing by sunrise. Low: 15-25.

Tuesday: Heavy snow and wind. Highs: 20s.

Wednesday: Chance for a few snow showers, windy and cold. High: 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. High: 40.

