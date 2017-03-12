Winter Storm Warnings, Blizzard Watch issued ahead of Tuesday’s nor’easter

HARTFORD -- Winter Storm Warnings and a Blizzard Watch have been issued ahead of Tuesday's storm.
A major nor’easter will likely bring us the worst snow in a couple of winter seasons. It all begins tonight before dawn and ramps up quickly. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the state, with blizzard conditions possible, thanks to gusty winds, and poor visibility. The snow lasts about 12-16 hours, and winds down Tuesday night. By the storms end, we may get well over a foot of snow.
Impacts: Heavy snow, strong gusty winds, coastal flooding, especially during high tide cycles, due to a full moon. Snow covered roads creating dangerous travel conditions Tuesday into early Wednesday.
Timing: Early Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. Worst of the heavy snow will be from mid-morning through mid-evening.
Precipitation type: Heavy snow, snowfall rates of 2-3” per hour with total accumulations of at least a foot to a foot in half statewide.
Forecast Details:
Monday: Sunny and cold, with highs in the low 30s.
Monday night: Increasing clouds, snow developing by sunrise. Low: 15-25.
Tuesday: Heavy snow and wind. Highs: 20s.
Wednesday: Chance for a few snow showers, windy and cold. High: 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. High: 40.
