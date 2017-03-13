Blizzard Warning issued for much of the state ahead of Tuesday’s storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A powerful Nor’easter is hours away from impacting CT – with the potential for big snow, high winds, and the concern for zero visibility and power outages. The storm begins before dawn, and ramps up quickly, with the potential for 1-2-3 inches per hour.

With a full moon cycle, high tide may bring isolated flooding along the shoreline. The snow continues through the day and early evening. Storm totals will be cut down a bit for New London county, where rain and sleet will mix in with the snow. When all is done, the possibility of one – two feet of snow is likely.

Be sure to download the FOX61 Weather app for the latest.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Increasing clouds, snow developing by sunrise. Low: 15-25.

Tuesday: Heavy snow and wind. Highs: 20s.

Wednesday: Chance for a few snow showers, windy and cold. High: 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. High: 40.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.