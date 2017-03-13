Blizzard & Winter Storm Warnings issued ahead of Tuesday’s storm

Blizzard Warning and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued ahead of Tuesday’s storm.

A blizzard will likely bring us the worst snow in a couple of winter seasons. It all begins Tuesday before dawn and ramps up quickly. Blizzard conditions are possible for most of the state, thanks to gusty winds, and poor visibility. The snow lasts about 12-16 hours, and winds down Tuesday night. By the storms end, we may get well over a foot of snow.

Impacts: Heavy snow, strong gusty winds, coastal flooding, especially during high tide cycles, due to a full moon. Snow covered roads creating dangerous travel conditions Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Timing: Early Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. Worst of the heavy snow will be from mid-morning through mid-evening.

Precipitation type: Heavy snow, snowfall rates of 2-3” per hour with total accumulations of at least a foot to a foot in half statewide.

Forecast Details:

Monday: Sunny and cold, with highs in the low 30s.

Monday night: Increasing clouds, snow developing by sunrise. Low: 15-25.

Tuesday: Heavy snow and wind. Highs: 20s.

Wednesday: Chance for a few snow showers, windy and cold. High: 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. High: 40.

