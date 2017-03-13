Bracing for blizzard, first responders get plans in place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- First responders always have to be on top of their game, regardless if a blizzard is on the way.

At Aetna Ambulance Company, located in the South End of Hartford, the plans for the winter punch are already in place.

"We prepare a couple of different ways," said Matt Martinelli, the operations supervisor at Aetna Ambulance. "We try to add staff, we make sure all the ambulances are prepared for the snow, and we make sure the tires are safe and in good running order."

As he took out chains and tow lines which will help ambulances make it to their calls, Martinelli offered advice to those riding out the storm.

"If they don't have to call tomorrow, if they have a sprained finger please don't call 911 -- leave it for the call that is going to be difficult, the chest pains, the difficulty breathing," said Martinelli.

Kate Filosi, an EMT at Aetna Ambulance added, "I think one of the most important things for people to know is its really important to just have the essential personnel on the road first and foremost."

Aetna Ambulance said they expect 19 of their 23 ambulances to be staged in various locations around Hartford, Wethersfield, and Rocky Hill.

