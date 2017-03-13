× Bus lines cancelling service Tuesday due to impending storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Due to the impending weather conditions, both Greyhound and Peter Pan bus service cancellations are in effect for Tuesday.

Get your latest forecast here.

Click here for Metro North cold or inclement weather protocols.

Greyhound will cancel all service in and out of the following locations:

Monday March 13, 2017 Washington, DC @ 10:30 pm Baltimore, MD @ 10:30 pm

Tuesday March 14, 2017 Philadelphia, PA @ 12:01 am Atlantic City, NJ @ 12:01 am New York, NY @ 3:00 am Boston, MA @ 3:00 am Bangor, ME @ 3:00 am Montreal, PQ @ 3:00 am



All services on these Peter Pan routes will be cancelled: