Bus lines cancelling service Tuesday due to impending storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Due to the impending weather conditions, both Greyhound and Peter Pan bus service cancellations are in effect for Tuesday.
Get your latest forecast here.
Click here for Metro North cold or inclement weather protocols.
Greyhound will cancel all service in and out of the following locations:
- Monday March 13, 2017
- Washington, DC @ 10:30 pm
- Baltimore, MD @ 10:30 pm
- Tuesday March 14, 2017
- Philadelphia, PA @ 12:01 am
- Atlantic City, NJ @ 12:01 am
- New York, NY @ 3:00 am
- Boston, MA @ 3:00 am
- Bangor, ME @ 3:00 am
- Montreal, PQ @ 3:00 am
All services on these Peter Pan routes will be cancelled:
- Boston-New York
- New York-Boston
- Springfield-New York via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
- New York-Springfield via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport,
- Hartford-New York via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
- New York-Hartford via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
- Albany-Springfield via Albany, Troy, Williamstown, North Adams, Charlemont, Shelburne Falls, Greenfield, Deerfield & Northampton
- New York-White River JCT via Bellow Falls, Keene, Brattleboro, Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield, Hartford
- Providence-New York
- New York-Providence
- Providence-Springfield-Albany via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield
- Albany-Springfield-Providence via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield
- Williamstown-New York via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury
- New York-Williamstown via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury
- New York-Philadelphia (including Newark, Camden, Mt. Laurel)
- Philadelphia-New York (including Newark, Camden, Mt. Laurel)
- New York-Washington DC
- Washington DC-New York
- New York-Wilmington/Baltimore/Silver Spring/Washington DC
- Washington DC/Silver Spring/Baltimore/Wilmington-New York