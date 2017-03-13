× CIAC postpones winter tournaments, events prior to Tuesday’s snowstorm

CHESHIRE — With the upcoming snowstorm approaching the state Tuesday, the CIAC has made changes to their winter tournaments and events.

The Class S & M Boys Swimming Championships originally scheduled for Wednesday will now be held on Thursday at Wesleyan with the S at 1:30 and the M at 6 p.m. The Open Diving Championship will now be held on Friday at Middletown High School.

The Division III boys ice hockey semifinals scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed and rescheduled for Thursday at Ingalls Rink with the same game times. The Class LL and M boys basketball semifinals scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday at the same sites and times as originally scheduled.

The CIAC Boys Basketball and Boys Ice Hockey joint press luncheon scheduled for Thursday, March 16 has been cancelled. As for the CIAC Girls Basketball press luncheon scheduled for Wednesday, March 15 at 10:30 at the AquaTurf Club in Plantsville is on as scheduled, with a reschedule date of Thursday if necessary.

Cick here for complete schedules and changes along with additional information on CIAC Tournaments.