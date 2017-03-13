Connecticut Attorney General still concerned over new tribal casino

HARTFORD — Connecticut’s Attorney General, George Jepsen, said his office remains concerned about the legal consequences of the state pursuing legislation to allow a new tribal casino in East Windsor.

The Democrat said the risks associated with authorizing the state’s first casino on non-tribal reservation land “are not insubstantial and cannot be mitigated with confidence.”

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy asked Jepsen to weigh in on legislation requested by the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes. It’s currently awaiting action in the General Assembly.

Jepsen’s office released his letter Monday.

The tribes said their proposed casino, which would be jointly owned and operated, is needed to help blunt competition from the $950 million MGM Resorts International casino being built in Springfield, Massachusetts.