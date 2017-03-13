Eversource says it is prepared for outages ahead of Tuesday’s blizzard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERLIN -- With hundreds of crew members already in the field, Eversource has put plenty of energy behind their storm preparations.

The Eversource warehouse was very active Monday afternoon, loading tractor trailers to deploy to locations throughout the state, so replacement parts are close by.

"They are bringing anything from transformers, lines, poles and any other related equipment they may need to make repairs out in the field," said Tricia Taskey-Modifica, an Eversource spokeswoman.

Emergency preparedness and response are of primary importance to Eversource.

"With predictions of up to 2 feet of snow in some areas and high winds, that can present a problem for us," said Taskey-Modifica, who adds that their investment in recent years is paying off. "We've been installing larger poles, thicker wire so that the system is stronger and better able to withstand severe weather."

The company's messages to those that are without power: don't assume your neighbor has called.

"They can call us at 1-800-286-2000 or they can report it online at eversource.com," said Taskey-Modifica.

Another option, she said, is to sign yourself up to be alerted when there is an outage in your neighborhood.

"You can get communications from us via text, phone or email," she said.

Of course, Eversource is encouraging its customers to have a storm kit, including batteries, flashlights and water, ready to go, in case the power does go out.