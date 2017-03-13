× Governor Malloy to provide update on preparations for Tuesday’s blizzard

HARTFORD — With blizzard warnings issued ahead of Tuesday’s storm, Gov. Dannel Malloy has launched an official website to provide state residents with updates throughout the storm.

The website provides information for power outages, traffic and road incidents, shelter and warming centers, useful social media links and latest advisories.

The latest advisories include:

Blizzard Watch issued for most of the state : The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Watch for the southern Connecticut coastline and a Winter Storm warning for the remainder of the state beginning at midnight on Monday night through midnight on Tuesday evening. Hazardous travel and a potential for power outages are predicted due to moderate to heavy snow and gusty winds.

: The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Watch for the southern Connecticut coastline and a Winter Storm warning for the remainder of the state beginning at midnight on Monday night through midnight on Tuesday evening. Hazardous travel and a potential for power outages are predicted due to moderate to heavy snow and gusty winds. Severe Cold Weather Protocol remains in effect through Thursday: Malloy has ordered the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol to remain in effect through Thursday at 8 a.m. This protocol directs certain state agencies to coordinate services that will help the most vulnerable receive protection from the cold.

Malloy has ordered the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol to remain in effect through Thursday at 8 a.m. This protocol directs certain state agencies to coordinate services that will help the most vulnerable receive protection from the cold. DMV Tests Canceled : The Department of Motor Vehicles has canceled all road skills tests through Wednesday at noon. In addition, knowledge tests are also canceled for Tuesday. To reschedule a test, customers should call 800-842-8222.

: The Department of Motor Vehicles has canceled all road skills tests through Wednesday at noon. In addition, knowledge tests are also canceled for Tuesday. To reschedule a test, customers should call 800-842-8222. Town parking bans and school closures/delays: Decisions on parking bans and school closures/delays are made locally.