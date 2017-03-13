Newtown parent promotes a smartphone safe for prescriptions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Sadly, new studies show that prescription medications are the most abused drugs among 12- and 13-year-olds and one in four graduating teens will become addicted in their lifetime. Opioid deaths in Connecticut reached 917 in 2016 – a 25 percent jump over the previous year. Deaths involving the powerful synthetic fentanyl also increased, by 155 percent.

Dorrie Carolan, founder of Newtown Parent Connection, stopped by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to talk about a new device that keeps prescriptions safe. Carolan knows the struggles of addiction well, having lost her eldest son Brian to a prescription drug overdose.

Newtown Parent Connection is working with the creators of a new smartphone-enabled personal safe designed to safeguard prescription medications.

They are also preparing to present a three-day proactive substance abuse program in Newtown from March 27-29.