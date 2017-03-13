× Parking Bans issued ahead of Tuesday’s blizzard

HARTFORD — FOX61’s team of meteorologists expect schools and businesses to be closed around the state Tuesday, and many towns are already issuing parking bans ahead of the storm. We’re expecting heavy snow, up to a foot or more, with high winds that could knock out power for some. Click here for your latest forecast.

Click here for your full list of closings.

Bloomfield – Parking Ban | In Effect at 7pm

Clinton – Parking Ban | In Effect

Killingly Parking Ban | In Effect

MACC Community Food Pantry | Closed Tuesday

Middlebury – Parking Ban | In Effect at Midnight

Montville – Parking Ban | In Effect

South Windsor Parking Ban | In Effect

Torrington – Parking Ban | In Effect at Midnight

Waterbury – Parking Ban | In Effect at Midnight

Wethersfield – Parking Ban | In Effect at Midnight

Willimantic – Parking Ban | In Effect at Midnight

Winchester – Parking ban | In Effect

Wolcott Parking Ban | In Effect at Midnight