Parking Bans issued ahead of Tuesday’s blizzard
HARTFORD — FOX61’s team of meteorologists expect schools and businesses to be closed around the state Tuesday, and many towns are already issuing parking bans ahead of the storm. We’re expecting heavy snow, up to a foot or more, with high winds that could knock out power for some. Click here for your latest forecast.
Bloomfield – Parking Ban | In Effect at 7pm
Clinton – Parking Ban | In Effect
Killingly Parking Ban | In Effect
MACC Community Food Pantry | Closed Tuesday
Middlebury – Parking Ban | In Effect at Midnight
Montville – Parking Ban | In Effect
South Windsor Parking Ban | In Effect
Torrington – Parking Ban | In Effect at Midnight
Waterbury – Parking Ban | In Effect at Midnight
Wethersfield – Parking Ban | In Effect at Midnight
Willimantic – Parking Ban | In Effect at Midnight
Winchester – Parking ban | In Effect
Wolcott Parking Ban | In Effect at Midnight