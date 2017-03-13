× Residents displaced following early morning condo fire in Vernon

VERNON — Several people are out of their homes Monday morning following an early morning fire in a Vernon condo complex.

Police said emergency responders were called to The Townhouse Three Condominiums on Old Town Road around 1:45 a.m.

One building was impacted by the fire, police said. No one was injured.

No word yet on how the fire started or exactly how many people are displaced.

Officials say the fire is not suspicious.

This story will be updated as we learn more.