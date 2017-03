School Closings and Parking Bans issued ahead of Tuesday’s blizzard

HARTFORD — FOX61’s team of meteorologists expect schools and businesses to be closed around the state Tuesday, and many towns are already issuing parking bans ahead of the storm. We’re expecting heavy snow, up to a foot or more, with high winds that could knock out power for some. Click here for your latest forecast.

Schools

Adelbrook Transitional Academy | Closed

Asnuntuck Community College | Closed Tuesday

Avon Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

Bethany Public Schools | Closed

Bradley School New London Regional | Closed

Bridgeport Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

Bristol Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

CREC Ana Grace Acad of Arts Elem | Closed Tuesday

CREC Grtr Htfd Acad of Arts 6-12 | Closed

CREC Montessori Magnet School | Closed Tuesday

CREC Reggio Magnet School | Closed Tuesday

CREC Two Rivers Magnet High School | Closed Tuesday

CREC U of H Magnet School | Closed Tuesday

CT Medical Training Acad | Closed

CT River Academy | Closed

Capital Community College | Closed Closed Tuesday

Colchester Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

Columbia Public Schools | Closed

Cromwell Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

East Haddam Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

East Hampton Public Schools | Closed

East Lyme Public Schools | Closed

Eastford Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

Explorations Charter School | Closed Tuesday

Goodwin College | Closed Tuesday

Granby Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

Griswold Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

C. Wilcox Tech High Sch | Closed

Hamden Public Schools | Closed

Hartford Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

Hartford Seminary | Closed Tuesday

Henry Abbott Tech HS | No Classes

Holy Cross H.S. Waterbury | Closed Tuesday

IMTI | Closed Tuesday

Kaynor Tech High School – Waterbury | Closed

LULAC Head Start | Closed

Lebanon Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

Madison Public Schools | Closed

Mayflower Montessori School | Closed Tusday

Meriden Public Schools | Closed

Middlesex Community College | Closed Tuesday

Middlesex Hosp. Cancer Ctr Middletown | Closed

Middlesex Hospital Middletown | See Hosp Website

Middletown Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

Monroe Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

Montville Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

Naugatuck Public Schools | Closed

Neighborhood Music School | Closed Tuesday

New Fairfield Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

New London Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

Norwalk – Tutor Time | Open at 9am

Norwich Free Academy | Closed Tuesday

Norwich Technical High School | Closed Tuesday

Orange Public Schools | Closed

Prime Time House Torrington | Closed Tuesday

Regional District 04 | Closed Tuesday

Regional District 05 | Closed Tuesday

Regional District 06 | Closed

Regional District 07 | Closed

Regional District 08 | Closed

Regional District 13 | Closed Tuesday

Regional District 15 | Closed

Regional District 19 | Closed

Riverside Magnet at Goodwin | Closed Tuesday

Scotland Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

Scotty’s Kiddy Korner Preschool | Open

Simsbury Continuing Ed | Closed No Eve Classes Tues.

Simsbury Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

Southington Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

Sprague Public Schools | Closed Closed Tuesday

Springs Learning Center New Haven | Closed Tuesday

Bernard School – Uncasville | Closed

Paul Catholic H.S. | Closed Tuesday

Stamford Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

Stone Academy E Hartford | Closed Tuesday

Stratford Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

The Gilbert School | Closed Tuesday

The Masters School | Closed Tuesday

Thomaston Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

UConn All Campuses | Closed Tuesday

University of Saint Joseph | Closed Tuesday

Vinal Tech High School – Middletown | Closed Tuesday

Voluntown Public Schools | Closed

Wallingford Public Schools | Closed

Waterbury Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

Waterford Public Schools | Closed Closed Tuesday

Weston Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

Winchester Public Schools | Closed

Windsor Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

Wolcott Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

Woodstock Public Schools | Closed Tuesday

Xavier High School Middletown | Closed Tuesday

YWCA New Britain Child Care Ctr | Closed Tuesday

Parking Bans

9 Town Transit | Closed

Ansonia | Parking Ban | In Effect at 6 p.m.

Bloomfield – Parking Ban | In Effect at 7pm

Bristol – Parking Ban | In Effect at Midnight

Cheshire – Parking Ban | In Effect at 12 a.m.

Clinton – Parking Ban | In Effect

Colchester – Parking Ban | In Effect at Midnight

DMV Road Tests | Canceled

Durham Public Library | Closed Tuesday

East Hartford – Parking Ban | In Effect at 10 p.m.

East Haven Parking Ban | In Effect at 8 pm

East Haven Senior Center | Closed Tuesday

East Haven Town Offices | Closed Tuesday

Eastern Connecticut Symphony | Closed Tuesday

Farmington Food Pantry | Closed Tuesday

Farmington Library | Closed Tuesday

Greenwich – Parking Ban | In Effect at 6 p.m.

Guilford Parking Ban | In Effect

Hamden – Parking Ban | In Effect at Midnight

Hamden Town Offices | Closed Tuesday

Hartford – Parking Ban | In Effect at 8 pm

Jewett City – Parking Ban | In Effect at Midnight

Killingly Parking Ban | In Effect

MACC Community Food Pantry | Closed Tuesday

Manchester – Parking Ban | In Effect

Mansfield – Parking Ban | In Effect

Mashantucket Tribal Nation | Closed Tuesday

Meals for the Needy Zion Ch Bristol | Closed

Middlebury – Parking Ban | In Effect at Midnight

Middletown – Parking Ban | In Effect

Milford – Parking Ban | Alt Side Street Parking

Montville – Parking Ban | In Effect

Montville Senior Center | Closed

New Britain – Parking Ban | In Effect at Midnight

New Haven – Parking Ban | In Effect at Midnight, Travel ban Tues.

North Haven – Parking Ban | In Effect Tuesday

Plainville – Parking Ban | In Effect Tues. at 6am

South Windsor Parking Ban | In Effect Tues. at 2am

Southington – Parking Ban | In Effect

Stratford – Parking Ban | In Effect alt. side of street

Stratford – Town Offices | Closed Tuesday

Tolland – Parking Ban | In Effect

Tolland Town Offices | Closed Tuesday

Torrington – Parking Ban | In Effect at Midnight

Torrington City Hall | Closed

Vernon – Parking Ban | In Effect Tues. at 5am

Wallingford – Parking Ban | In Effect

Waterbury – Parking Ban | In Effect at Midnight

West Hartford – Parking Ban | In Effect

West Haven – Parking Ban | In Effect

Wethersfield – Parking Ban | In Effect at Midnight

Willimantic – Parking Ban | In Effect at Midnight

Willington Senior Center | Closed Tuesday

Winchester – Parking ban | In Effect

Windsor Locks Town Hall | Closed Tuesday

Wolcott Parking Ban | In Effect at Midnight

Businesses

Advantus Renal Therapy Shoreline | Closed Tuesday

Alliance Medical Group Middlebury | Closed Tuesday

Bastiaanse Family Practice | Closed Tuesday

Beacon Valley Animal Hospital | Closed Tuesday

Burgdorf Clinic | Closed Tuesday

CTChildrens Med Ctr Outpatient Clinics | Closed Tuesday

CT Urgent Care Ctr Cromwell | Closed Tuesday

Carlson Therapy Network PC | Closed Tuesday

Center for Dental Excellence In Simsbury and East Hartford | Closed Tuesday

Collinsville Savings Society | Closed Tuesday

Community Health Services Inc | Closed Tuesday

Connecticut Science Center | Closed Tuesday

Core Plus Credit Union | Closed Tuesday

County OB GYN | Closed Tuesday Opens Wed. 10:30am

Dental Associates – Farmington | Closed Tuesday

Fast Care Stafford Spings | Closed Tuesday

Fast Care Stop and Shop Manchester | Closed Closed Tuesday

Gengras Adult and Pediatric Care | Closed Closed Tuesday

Hartford Hosp Rehab Network | Closed Tuesday

Hook and Arrow | Closed Tuesday

Hosp of Cent CT Occ Health Pville | Closed Tuesday

Hunters Ambulance Training Center | Closed Tuesday

Infra-Metals Co. Wallingford | Closed Tuesday

Ion Bank | Closed Tuesday

Jefferson Radiology | Closed Tuesday

Lessard Lanes Plainville | Closed Tuesday

Litchfield Bancorp | Closed Tuesday

Middlesex Eye Physicians | Closed Tuesday

Northwest Community Bank | Closed Tuesday

PBK Primary Care Danbury | Closed Wed.

Pfizer Groton | Closed

Radiology Group PC | Closed Closed Tuesday

Ron-A-Roll | Closed

Solinsky Eye Care | Closed Tuesday

Southeast Area Transit District | Closed Closed Tuesday

Start Community Bank | Closed Tuesday

Waterbury Pulmonary Assoc. | Closed Tuesday

Womens Health Specialty Care | Closed Tuesday

Religious

First Baptist Church Lebanon | Closed Closed Tuesday

Rocky Hill United Meth Church | Closed All Activities Canceled

St. Patrick Church – Collinsville | Closed Tuesday

St. Thomas The Apostle – Oxford | Closed Tuesday

The Department of Motor Vehicles has canceled all road skills tests through Wednesday at noon when DMV plans to resume testing. In addition, knowledge tests are also canceled for only tomorrow, Tuesday, March 14.

To re-schedule a road skills test, customers should call 860-263-5700 within the Hartford area and those outside the Hartford area can call toll-free at 800-842-8222. Anyone with an expiring license, registration or other credential on Tuesday will have through Wednesday to renew without a late fee.

Drivers are reminded about the requirement to remove snow and ice from hoods, trunks and roofs or face fines and penalties. The law also calls for stiffer penalties when there’s personal or property damage from the flying elements.

