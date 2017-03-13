× Starving dog found in Branford takes a ‘turn for the worse,’ back in intensive critical care

BRANFORD — Hope, the starving dog found wandering and falling over near the Big Y Plaza in Branford last Monday, “took a turn for the worse on Saturday,” according Laura Burban, the director of the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford that took her in.

Hope is now back to intensive critical care, Burban said.

According to veterinarians, Hope was within 24 to 48 hours of dying when she was found. They said she had been starved for two or three months. She had shown some improvement before this weekend’s diagnosis.

The shelter posted the following update on their Facebook page Sunday night:

Hope started to have diarrhea and vomiting. She has been given fluids since she has arrived, so in addition to that she began treatment immediately for these symptoms. The good news was that Hope’s temperature was stable, but she was obviously not eating or drinking because she felt so sick.Through panels of blood work and x-rays it was found that Hope is having some issues with her liver and she has pancreatitis . With all that Hope has been through we knew that there could be potential setbacks along the road to her recovery. Her system is just being overwhelmed with finally having nourishment. The body sometimes does not react positively after it restarts after being starved for so long, so she is being closely monitored and treated. Hope will be going in for an ultrasound first thing tomorrow morning to see the conditions of her organs. We are still feeling cautiously optimistic that Hope will pull through all this. She began eating and drinking small amounts again today. Once again she is being treated 24 hours a day and we will continue that for quite some time. We will continue to post Hope’s progress and any setbacks that she has because we realize how many people care so much for her and are praying for her recovery and her survival. We know that these setbacks are extremely emotionally draining for everyone (none of us have slept either), but we do want to keep everyone updated no matter whether we have good or bad news. We really have to give a big shout out to all the vets, vet techs and staff that have been helping with Hope’s recovery. These people have worked tirelessly around the clock to stabilize Hope. They have taken her into their own homes every night so she can snuggle with them and be warm and cozy in a bed, all the while transporting their equipment and medical devices back and forth with them. Even when Hope is at the Veterinary Office, she has never been stuck in a cage for long periods because they are constantly with her. We truly believe that these people have given Hope the best chance to survive and thrive and we are eternally grateful for their medical care and love.

The animal rights organization PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the person or persons responsible for Hope’s condition.

The shelter said donations can be made online at the Branford Animal Shelter website where there is a donate button. Donations can also be sent to 749 East Main St in Branford,CT 06405.

