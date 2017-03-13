× State Police find 13-year-old with autism who was missing in Colebrook

COLEBROOK — Connecticut State Police said that just before 1:30 p.m. they found a missing teen who went missing two hours earlier near Fritz Road in Colebrook. They said the teen will be evaluated by EMS.

State police said the missing 13-year-old autistic teen, who is male, was believed to have possibly walked into a wooded area on Fritz Road.

State police K9 units were called in and a state police helicopter was called in to search for him.

Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued ahead of Tuesday’s storm when a likely blizzard brings heavy snowfall to the area, which could have complicated a longer search.