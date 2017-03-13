Tuesday’s snowstorm disrupts flight plans before any flakes fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS – The snow isn’t arriving until Tuesday morning, but it began affecting air travel Monday night.

The Director of Administration for Connecticut Airport Authority, Sharon Traficante, said Bradley International Airport is continuing to monitor the storm and is ready to mobilize its snow removal crews.

She added most airlines have canceled their flights out of Bradley Tuesday, but Delta and United Airlines are still proposing to run a very limited number of flights.

Bryce Tillack from Seattle was planning on flying home from his business trip Tuesday morning.

“I just got a text from the airline saying that my flight is canceled and I’m rebooked on an afternoon flight, but I have a feeling that that one might not go out either,” Tillack said.

He’s fortunate because he can continue to work remotely and has a place to stay.

“I’ve already booked another hotel night and my wife’s back home with two kids, so hopefully I’m going to get home soon,” he said.

As of 4:30pm, AAA reported almost 4,500 flights were already canceled in anticipation of the storm and that number is expected to rise.

Suzanne Aresco, Director of AAA Travel in the greater Hartford area, said in a statement, “Travelers are encouraged to be patient not only before and during the storm, but afterwards as well. It takes time for the airlines to get everyone re-routed and get airplanes re-positioned.

Kristi Wilson thought she would be in the clear because her flight back home to Frankfurt, Germany was booked for Tuesday evening with a short flight to Newark, New Jersey first.

“I’m here. Everything’s going well. The flight was delayed first then before I even made it through security it was canceled due to the weather. There’s not a single snowflake on the ground or in the air yet,” Wilson said.

She wasn’t able to get another flight back to Germany until Friday.

Bradley officials are asking passengers with travel plans Tuesday to check with their airline. Real time flight information is also available on Bradley International Airport’s website.

