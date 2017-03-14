2 men facing over 270 charges in a thread of Clinton burglaries

CLINTON — Two New Haven men are facing motor vehicle theft and burglary charges after police said they stole cars, hand guns, wallets, credit cards and more from peoples cars.

Beginning on November 11 through November 26, 2016, Clinton Police said citizens reported thefts from unlocked vehicles and theft of five vehicles. All of the vehicles were recovered in New Haven and Hamden, police said. Officers also said the two suspects stole property including wallets, credit cards, electronics, phones and a loaded hand gun.

Police said the hand guns have yet to be found.

Officers said their investigation found that the incidents in Clinton were connected to similar incidents in other towns across the state and many suspects have been identified. On March 7, police identified Montrell Holmes, 20, of New Haven and Dajuan Bostic, 19, as the two wanted suspects.

Holmes is charged with 152 counts, including 38 counts of third degree motor vehicle burglary, 38 counts of third degree conspiracy to commit burglary, 24 counts of sixth degree criminal attempt to commit larceny, illegal use of credit cards and theft of a firearm.

Bostic is charged with 122 counts, including 31 counts of third degree motor vehicle burglary, 21 counts of sixth degree criminal attempt to commit larceny, illegal use of credit cards and theft of a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call police at 860-669-0451 or email Officer Christopher Varone Cvarone@clintonct.org.