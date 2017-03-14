2 sent to hospital after 9-vehicle crash on I-95 in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — Two people were sent to the hospital Tuesday morning, one with serious injuries, after a crash involving three tractor-trailer trucks on Interstate 95 in Fairfield.

Fire dept. officials said the crash happened at around 1:15 a.m. near exit 19 northbound in Fairfield.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found the driver of a car trapped under a box trailer. Seventeen firefighters were involved in an intensive operation to get the driver free. They used pneumatic struts and airbags to lift the trailer, and the driver was freed using hydraulic cutting and spreading tools.

The road was closed for over an hour, so that emergency crews could operate safely, according to the fire dept.

The driver was sent to Bridgeport Hospital with serious injuries. A second driver, from a different tractor-trailer, was also taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation. Connecticut State Police and Department of Transportation crews remained on scene for an accident investigation, according to the fire dept.