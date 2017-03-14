× Backus Hospital welcomes baby boy during height of blizzard

NORWICH — It’s no secret that most of us in this state don’t want to see this snow this late in the season.

However, Harrison Everett Hardee, a baby born during the height of Tuesday’s blizzard, now has the honor of being called a Blizzard Baby!

The Hardee family welcomed the birth of their third child at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday at Backus Hospital weighing 7lbs, 1oz.. The hours leading up to the birth were a bit stressful for the mother, Lisa Hardee. Her husband, Joseph, is in the navy and currently out to sea. Lisa had planned a C-section during the storm.

Her father, who lives nearby, drove Lisa to Backus Hospital on Monday evening, and baby Harrison arrived right on schedule.

“The staff was wonderful. Everyone was so accommodating,” Lisa Hardee said.

Harrison hasn’t met his sisters (ages 4 and 6) yet, but Lisa is hopeful the roads will clear in time for her parents to bring them for a visit Wednesday morning.