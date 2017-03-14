Blizzard arrives, bringing heavy snowfall and making for slippery conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The snow is falling across the state, as most people in CT are sheltered in place, waiting out a large nor'easter. It'll be a mess for just about the entire day today, with heavy snow, rumbles of thunder, and strong gusty winds expected.

If you're looking for huge snowfall today, it's all about how far northwest you are. We wouldn't be surprised to see some 2 foot plus amounts reported across parts of Litchfield county, while southeastern CT may be a much different story.

Down towards Stonington there will be a changeover to sleet and rain, which will contribute to lower snow totals, on the tone of around 6"-12".

The bottom line is, regardless of if you get snow or mix or even some rain, it'll still be a mess.

With a full moon cycle, high tide may bring isolated flooding along the shoreline. The snow continues through the day and early evening.

Forecast Details:

Today: Heavy snow and wind, with a changeover in central and eastern CT around mid-day/early afternoon. Snow ends this evening. Highs: 20s to near 30.

Wednesday: Chance for a few lingering snow showers, windy and cold. High: 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. High: 40.

