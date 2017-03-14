× Bradley International Airport: Expect delays, cancellations Wednesday morning

WINDSOR LOCKS — Bradley International Airport said they are currently open but are expected to have significant delays and cancellations tomorrow morning.

Bradley said they anticipate that it will be until late tomorrow before they return to normal flight schedules. It is suggested that passengers check with their airlines in regards to their flight schedules.

Real time flight status updates are available on their website and Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number to @BDLFlightInfo.

For the latest updates on the weather, click here.