Crews busy as trees fall on powerlines across the state

BETHANY — Tuesday’s blizzard brough headaches to many across the state, including Eversource crews who responded to a couple of trees falling on power lines.

In Bolton, crews responded after a tree toppled onto power lines on West Street. They worked quick and safe during the storm to remove it.

Our crews are busy responding to problems like this in #Bolton on West St. We’re working as quickly & safely as we can. #Blizzard2017 pic.twitter.com/kp0LAt7la1 — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) March 14, 2017

Then, in Bethany, another tree on Ridge Road fell to the ground. It took down power lines, and landed on top of a truck.

Here's a photo of some storm damage on Ridge Road in #Bethany. A tree took down some power lines and fell on a truck. #CTSnow #Blizzard2017 pic.twitter.com/W1fziigbkG — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) March 14, 2017

Then, the Deputy Chief of Bungay Fire Brigade in Woodstock tweeted another tree that went down on cars.

Beaver Dam Rd in Woodstock. Tree on cars. #ctwx pic.twitter.com/ipYRzaGJtp — Josh Bottone (@jjbottone) March 14, 2017

There were no injuries reported in either incident.

There was a travel ban for most of the day Tuesday, lifting at 5 p.m. across the state. Crews and Officials still urge people to stay home, and if they absolutely have to go and drive, to use extreme caution.

