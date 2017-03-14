Crews busy as trees fall on powerlines across the state

BETHANY — Tuesday’s blizzard brough headaches to many across the state, including Eversource crews who responded to a couple of trees falling on power lines.
In Bolton, crews responded after a tree toppled onto power lines on West Street. They worked quick and safe during the storm to remove it.
Then, in Bethany, another tree on Ridge Road fell to the ground. It took down power lines, and landed on top of a truck.
Then, the Deputy Chief of Bungay Fire Brigade in Woodstock tweeted another tree that went down on cars.
There were no injuries reported in either incident.
Check out the latest forecast here.
Click here for school closings and delays.
There was a travel ban for most of the day Tuesday, lifting at 5 p.m. across the state. Crews and Officials still urge people to stay home, and if they absolutely have to go and drive, to use extreme caution.
Stay with FOX61 for any updates.