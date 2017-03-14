Crews rescue driver from flooded street in Old Saybrook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD SAYBROOK -- Police and firefighters in Old Saybrook had to rescue a man Tuesday afternoon.

At the height of a blizzard, around 2 p.m. a car got stuck on Plum Bank Road, also known as Route 154. According to the police chief, the man drove down the state highway and got stuck. A statewide travel ban was in effect at the time.

Due to flooding the car started to get pulled out with the tide.

The driver was rescued and is doing okay.

In video post on the Old Saybrook Fire Department Facebook page, you can see the rescue and the firefighters clearing out the scene.