Man severely burned in garage fire in Terryville

TERRYVILLE — A 58-year-old man was taken to the hospital after suffering severe burns from a garage fire.

Around 4:49 p.m., Plymouth first responders responded to a call of a fully-involved garage fire at 16 Crescent Street, in the Terryville section of Plymouth. Sergent Randall Foster of Plymouth Police, said when they arrived to the scene, they saw a man lying in the roadway, severely burned.

Police said the 58-year-old man is a resident of the property that got caught on fire. He was taken to the hospital immediately. Sgt. Foster said he saw severe burns on the man’s face and hands and they removed his clothing to treat the wounds before putting him in the ambulance.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated and remains undetermined at this time.

