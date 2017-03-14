× Keeping kids entertained during a snow day

HARTFORD — As snow continues to pour down on Connecticut, some kids and parents are going a little stir crazy.

Suzanne DeRosa, of The Little Green Tambourine in Canton, has some tips for families.

Make it exciting! Snow is a magical thing to your child even the “big kids” are intrigued but the fluffy flakes. Make sure the kids have a safe and warm view of the snow, DeRosa said. Put a warm blanket and a few books or blank paper with markers or pens and you may witness them curling up to a good book or doodling some pretty cool pictures.

Kids learn best when they are interested now would be a great time to teach the kids about snow flakes, DeRosa said. What are they? How do they form

You can also clean plan some science activities. Here are some TLGT experiments:

“Snow Dough” – Mix 3 cups of baking soda with about one cup of cooking oil or white conditioner. Add glitter if you would like! Snow dough feels just like snow but with out the cold!! After you’re done with snow dough it can safely dissolve in the sink. You can spray vinegar on it to creative fizzy, puffy snow before cleaning up!

“Fizzing snowman” – Take your snow dough and build a snowman. Use some vinegar in a spray bottle, squirt bottle or just pour some on top of your snow man and watch them fizz as they melt.

Don’t have baking soda? Put dish soap in the blender with a little water and blend. Let the kids play with the foam “snow” on the table and allow them to drag their toys in the snow. They will be entertained and the toys will get sparkly clean! If they have ever visited The Little Green Tambourine they may even know how to blow a giant bubble on the table like Ms. Suzanne!

Sensory table fun – Add uncooked beans, pasta or rice in a plastic bin with a lid. Collect scoops, small plastic toys, dinos, etc and let the kids scoop and measure.

Baking is SO much fun on a snow day! Even Gov. Malloy agrees. Try their egg and nut-free chocolate brownies/cupcakes. Ingredients:

• 1 C gluten free* or regular all-purpose flour

• 1 C sugar

• 1 C cocoa powder

• 1 tsp baking powder (do not use baking soda)

• 1/4 tsp salt

• 1 C milk (any kind works)

• 1 tsp vanilla

• 1/2 C canola or coconut oil

• 1/4 C apple sauce

• optional: chocolate chips

• *we use Bob’s Redmill rice flour at our baking parties for children with gluten allergies, but any gluten free flour will work Directions:

1. Let kids add all of these ingredients IN ORDER into a large bowl.

2. Mix until smooth but don’t over mix (let them do it and they will mix it just enough!).

3. Let the kids scoop into cupcake liners, bake for 15-20 minutes at 350 degrees. Top with your favorite frosting. Or you can bake these in a baking dish and cut them into brownies. Use cookie cutters to make it even more fun.

4. Bake for 15-20 minutes at 350 degrees!

5. Serve these with tea cups and make a tea party!

