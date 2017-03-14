Governor Malloy makes the most of his snow day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Gov. Dannel Malloy said it's a good day to make brownies or read a book, and to stay off the roads. He thanked state residents for listening to the travel ban and staying off roads. That helped crews clear the roads faster and minimize accidents, which kept the mood light at the Emergency Operations Center.

.@GovMalloyOffice just delivered homemade brownies to the media!! pic.twitter.com/3RQP6N0zbO — Ryan Bernat 🎥 (@RyanBernat) March 14, 2017

One viewer took Malloy's advice to heart and sent this picture to us, saying: "What I'm up to today, Gov. Malloy said stay home bake chocolate chip cookies, brownies and hot chocolate 😃. Sounds good to me!"

The governor on Tuesday said most people appeared to be abiding by a travel ban on state roads.

State troopers and the National Guard are ready to help stranded motorists, and utility companies are prepared to fix power outages.

Malloy also looked ahead to storm cleanup, showing FOX61's Jimmy Altman the proper shoveling technique for wet, heavy snow.

