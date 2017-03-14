× Man killed after being struck by plow outside East Hartford apartment complex

EAST HARTFORD — A man was struck and killed by a snow plow in East Hartford during Tuesday afternoon’s blizzard.

Dispatchers were called around 3:30 p.m. to the Willow Arms Apartments on Main Street.

Police did not identify the man but said he is an elderly male. He was taken to the hospital where he died, according to Lt. Litwin with the East Hartford Police Department.

Police say the plow driver is “very distraught” and fully cooperating.

This story will be updated as we learn more.