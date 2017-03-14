Metro-North service in and out of Grand Central suspended at noon
HARTFORD — The Metro-North Railroad will suspend train service into and out of Grand Central Terminal at noon due to the anticipated impact of the blizzard and low ridership during the morning commute.
The last trains will leave their originating terminals starting at 9:30 a.m. and arrive in Grand Central and at their final outlying destinations by noon. No trains will operate after that time until further notice.
Last New Haven Line trains
Inbound: 9:46 a.m. from New Haven; 10:02 a.m. from Stamford
Outbound: 10:02 a.m. to New Haven; 10:36 a.m. to Stamford
This suspension is necessary to ensure the safety of our customers and to enable us to resume service once the worst of the blizzard passes, according to the MTA.
Both Greyhound and Peter Pan bus service cancelled service, as well.
Greyhound cancelled all service in and out of the following locations:
- Monday March 13, 2017
- Washington, DC @ 10:30 pm
- Baltimore, MD @ 10:30 pm
- Tuesday March 14, 2017
- Philadelphia, PA @ 12:01 am
- Atlantic City, NJ @ 12:01 am
- New York, NY @ 3:00 am
- Boston, MA @ 3:00 am
- Bangor, ME @ 3:00 am
- Montreal, PQ @ 3:00 am
All services on these Peter Pan routes were cancelled:
- Boston-New York
- New York-Boston
- Boston-Hartford via Worcester, Framingham
- Hartford-Boston via Worcester, Framingham
- Springfield-New York via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
- New York-Springfield via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport,
- Hartford-New York via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
- New York-Hartford via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
- Springfield-Boston via Worcester, Framingham
- Boston-Springfield via Worcester, Framingham
- Amherst UMass-Springfield via Greenfield, Deerfield, Amherst UMass, Amherst Center, Northampton, Holyoke, South Hadley, Hampshire College
- Springfield-Amherst UMass via Greenfield, Deerfield, Amherst UMass, Amherst Center, Northampton, Holyoke, South Hadley, Hampshire College
- Springfield-Albany via Northampton, Deerfield, Greenfield, Shelburne Falls, Charlemont, North Adams, Williamstown, Troy & Albany
- Albany-Springfield via Albany, Troy, Williamstown, North Adams, Charlemont, Shelburne Falls, Greenfield, Deerfield & Northampton
- Concord, NH-Worcester via Manchester, Nashua, Lowell, Leominster
- Worcester-Concord, NH via Manchester, Nashua, Lowell, Leominster
- White River JCT, VT-New York via Bellow Falls, Keene, Brattleboro, Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield, Hartford
- New York-White River JCT via Bellow Falls, Keene, Brattleboro, Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield, Hartford
- Providence-New York
- New York-Providence
- Providence Bus Terminal (includes TF Green Arpt and Kennedy Plaza Downtown) – Boston/Boston Logan Airport
- Boston Logan Airport/Boston-Providence Bus Terminal (includes TF Green Arpt)
- Woods Hole- Boston/Boston Logan Airport via Falmouth, Buzzards Bay, Wareham, Bourne
- Boston Logan Airport/Boston-Woods Hole via Falmouth, Buzzards Bay, Wareham, Bourne
- Providence-Cape Cod (Hyannis) via Fall River, New Bedford, Bourne, Falmouth, Woods Hole, Barnstable
- Hyannis (Cape Cod)-Providence via Fall River, New Bedford, Bourne, Falmouth, Woods Hole, Barnstable
- Hartford-Storrs/Mansfield
- Mansfield/Storrs-Hartford
- Providence-Springfield-Albany via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield
- Albany-Springfield-Providence via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield
- Williamstown-New York via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury
- New York-Williamstown via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury
- Newport/Fall River –Boston via Middletown, Portsmouth, Fall River, Somerset Park
- Boston-Fall River/Newport via Middletown, Portsmouth, Fall River, Somerset Park
- New York-Philadelphia (including Newark, Camden, Mt. Laurel)
- Philadelphia-New York (including Newark, Camden, Mt. Laurel)
- New York-Washington DC
- Washington DC-New York
- New York-Wilmington/Baltimore/Silver Spring/Washington DC
- Washington DC/Silver Spring/Baltimore/Wilmington-New York
- All Foxwoods casino services are cancelled
- Worcester, Framingham to Boston commuter services are cancelled
