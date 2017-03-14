× Neighbors help neighbors dig out in New Haven using new app

NEW HAVEN — If you’re near Sherman Avenue, a neighbor could use your help shoveling out from the blizzard.

The city of New Haven uses a software program called SeeClickFix, which is an app available for both iPhones and Androids and on the web.

The city said users can make reports of storm-related trouble and even receive alerts from their neighbors.

“If we get a call, we’ll post it on the webpage,” said Doug Hausladen, New Haven’s director of transportation, traffic, and parking. “We’ll let folks know that there’s a neighbor out there that needs help. It is a neighbor-to-neighbor communication. It is a way that we can dig out together.”

The city sent out an alert using the app about a resident at 227 Sherman Avenue who was asking for assistance shoveling.