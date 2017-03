× Schools issue closings, delays for Wednesday; Parking bans in effect

HARTFORD — Some schools are already issuing closings and delays for Wednesday, knowing it will take quite a while to clean up from Tuesday’s blizzard. We’re still seeing heavy snow, up to a foot or more in some places, sleet and rain along the shoreline, and high winds that could knock out power for some of you. Click here for your latest forecast.

Click here for your full list of closings.

Schools

Hartford Public Schools

Parking Bans/Other

9 Town Transit | Closed

Ansonia – Parking Ban | In Effect

Avon Free Public Library | Closed Closed Tuesday

Babcock Library Ashford | Closed

Beacon Falls – Parking Ban | In Effect

Berlin Loins Club | Meeting Canceled

Bloomfield – Parking Ban | In Effect; Town Offices Closed

Boys and Girls Club of Meriden | Closed Closed Tuesday

Bristol – Parking Ban | In Effect

Cheshire – Parking Ban | In Effect

Cheshire Food Pantry | Closed Tuesday

Clinton – Parking Ban | In Effect

Colchester – Parking Ban | In Effect

Cora Belden Library – Rocky Hill | Closed

Cyrenius Booth Library Newtown | Closed

DMV Road Tests | Canceled

East Haven Parking Ban | In Effect

Farmington – Parking Ban | In Effect Town Offices Closed

Farmington Libraries | Closed

Farmington Town Offices | Closed Tuesday

Greenwich – Parking Ban | In Effect

Groton Elks 2163 Lodge | Closed Closed Tuesday

Guilford Parking Ban | In Effect

Guilford Town Offices | Closed

HARC | Closed Tuesday

Hamden – Parking Ban | In Effect

Hartford – Parking Ban | In Effect

Irish American Home Society Glastonbury | Closed Closed Tuesday

Jewett City – Parking Ban | In Effect

Killingly Parking Ban | In Effect

Lymes Senior Center | Closed Tuesday

MACC Community Food Pantry | Closed Tuesday

MADD Connecticut | Closed No Eve Classes

MDC Resevoir 6 Bloomfield | Closed Closed Tuesday

MDC West Branch Rec Area Hartland | Closed Closed Tuesday

MDC West Hartford Resevoir | Closed Closed Tuesday

Manchester – Parking Ban | In Effect

Mandell Jewish Community Ctr | Closed Closed Tuesday

Mansfield – Parking Ban | In Effect

Meals for the Needy Zion Ch Bristol | Closed Closed Tuesday

Meriden – Parking Ban | In Effect

Middlebury – Parking Ban | In Effect

Middlebury Public Library | Closed Tuesday

Milford – Parking Ban | Alt Side Street Parking

Montville – Parking Ban | In Effect

Montville Senior Center | Closed

Mystic Noank Library | Closed

New Britain – Parking Ban | In Effect

New Haven – Parking Ban | In Effect

New London – Parking Ban | In Effect

Newington – Parking Ban | In Effect

North Branford – Parking Ban | In Effect

North Haven – Parking Ban | In Effect

North Haven Senior Center | Closed All Activities Canceled

Northwest CT YMCA | Closed

Norwich – Parking Ban | In Effect

Old Saybrook Parks Rec | Closed Tuesday

Plainville – Parking Ban | In Effect

Presidents MC | All Activities Canceled

Presidents Social Club | All Activities Canceled

Prospect Library | Closed

Rocky Hill Parks and Rec | Closed Tuesday

Russell Library Middletown | Closed Tuesday

South Windsor Parking Ban | In Effect

Southington – Parking Ban | In Effect; Town Offices closed

Southington Parks And Recreation | Closed All Activities Canceled

Stafford Parking Ban | In Effect

Stratford – Parking Ban | Alt Side Street Parking

Stratford – Town Offices | Closed Tuesday

Terryville Lions Club | Meeting Canceled

Tolland – Parking Ban | In Effect

Tolland Town Offices | Closed Tuesday

Torrington – Parking Ban | In Effect

Vernon – Parking Ban | In Effect

West Hartford – Parking Ban | In Effect

West Haven – Parking Ban | In Effect

Wethersfield – Parking Ban | In Effect

Wheeler Reg. Family YMCA Plainville | Closed Closed Tuesday

Willimantic – Parking Ban | In Effect

Winchester – Parking ban | In Effect

Windsor Locks Town Hall | Closed Tuesday

Windsor Town Offices | Closed

Wolcott Parking Ban | In Effect

Woodbridge Rec. Dept. | Closed

Businesses

4D Vision Gym Vision Ther | Closed

203 Urgent Care | Closed

A Shear Perfection Salon Berlin | Closed Closed Tuesday

All Gas Bloomfield | Closed

Alliance Medical Group Middlebury | Closed Tuesday

Alpha Krav Maga Connecticut- Cheshire | Closed

Ants Personal Training | Closed Closed Tuesday

Arthur Murray Guilford | Closed Tuesday

Bastiaanse Family Practice | Closed Tuesday

Beardsley Zoo | Closed

Best Health Physical Therapy | Closed

Braxton Manufacturing | Closed Tuesday: No Second Shift

Bristol Hospital | Check Bristolhospital.org

Burgdorf Clinic | Closed Tuesday

CT Braces Bridgeport Orth. | Closed

CT Braces Danbury Orth | Closed

CT Braces New Haven Orth | Closed

CT Braces Norwalk Orth | Closed

CT Braces Stamford Orth Assoc | Closed

CT Building Congress | Program Postpone

CTChildrens Med Ctr Outpatient Clinics | Closed Tuesday

CT Humane Society | Closed Tuesday

Can Dance Studio | Closed Closed Tuesday

Carlson Therapy Network PC | Closed Tuesday

Center for Behavioral Wellness | Closed Closed Tuesday

Collinsville Savings Society | Closed Tuesday

Community Health Center Of Groton | Closed Tuesday

Community Health Center Of Middletown | Closed Tuesday

Community Health Center Of New Britian | Closed Tuesday

Community Health Center Of New London | Closed Tuesday

Community Health Center Old Saybrook | Closed Tuesday

Community Health Center of Bristol | Closed Tuesday

Community Health Center of Clinton | Closed Tuesday

Community Health Center of Danbury | Closed Tuesday

Community Health Center of Meriden | Closed Tuesday

Community Health Center of Waterbury | Closed Tuesday

Connecticut School of Bartending | Closed

Connex Credit Union | Closed Closed Tuesday

Core Club 24-7 Gym Durham | No Classes

Core Plus Credit Union | Closed Tuesday

County OB GYN | Closed Tuesday Opens Wed. 10:30am

Crystal Mall | Closed

Datapay | Closed

Day Hill Dental Windsor | Closed Closed Tuesday

Day St. Communty Health Center Norwalk | Closed Tuesday

Dental Associates – Farmington | Closed Tuesday

Diamond Designs | Closed

Effin Computers | Closed Closed Tuesday

Electric Boat | 2nd Shift Cancel; 3rd Shift Open

Empire Industries | Closed No 2nd Shift

Essex Savings Bank | Closed Closed Tuesday

Everything 2 Wheels | Closed

Farmington Bank | Closed

Farmington Village Dental Assoc | Closed

Fast Care Stafford Spings | Closed Tuesday

Fast Care Stop and Shop Manchester | Closed Tuesday

Flex Manchester | Closed Tuesday

Fosdick Fullfillment Corp | Closed Tuesday

Franklin St Community Health Ctr Stamfor | Closed Tuesday

Garretts Barber Shop | Closed

Gengras Adult and Pediatric Care | Closed Tuesday

Goatboy Soaps | Closed Tuesday

Greater New Haven Transit District | No Services

Guilford Savings Bank | Closed Tuesday

Happy Family Clinical Services | Closed

Hartford Hosp Rehab Network | Closed Tuesday

Hearing Balance and Speech Ctr | Closed Tuesday

Highland Park Markets | Closed Tuesday

Hook and Arrow | Closed Tuesday

Hosp of Cent CT Occ Health Pville | Closed Tuesday

Hunters Ambulance Training Center | Closed Tuesday

Huntington Learning Center | Closed

Ion Bank | Closed Tuesday

Jefferson Radiology | Closed Tuesday

Just Buttons | Closed

Key Bank | Closed

Kidscapades | Closed

Liquid Nirvana Avon | Closed

Liquid Nirvana Glastonbury | Closed

Litchfield Bancorp | Closed Tuesday

Litchfield Tang Soo Do | Closed

Madison Polymeric Eng | Closed

Mathnasium of Naugatuck Valley | Closed

Middlesex Eye Physicians | Closed Tuesday

Milford Hostpital Walk In Urgent Care | Closed See Hosp Website

Mystic Indoor Sports | Closed Tuesday

New Britain Industrial Museum | Closed Closed Tuesday

New Britain Museum of American Art | Closed

Northwest Community Bank | Closed Tuesday

Ortho OUCH Care | Closed

Orthopaedic Specialty Group | Closed

PBK Primary Care Danbury | Closed Wed.

Perception Programs | Closed

Pfizer Groton | Closed

Pratt and Whitney CT Facilities | No 2nd Shift

Radiology Associates – Avon | Closed Tuesday

Radiology Associates – Enfield | Closed Tuesday

Radiology Associates – Glastonbury | Closed Tuesday

Romp N Roll Wethersfield | Closed Closed Tuesday

Secrets Salon Naugatuck | Closed

Southeast Area Transit District | Closed Tuesday

The Childrens Museum West Hartford | Closed

UTC Aerospace Systems | No 2nd Shift

United Community and Family Svcs | Closed

Visual Perceptions – Vernon | Closed Tuesday

Visual Perceptions Eye Care Newington | Closed Tuesday

Waterbury Pulmonary Assoc. | Closed Tuesday

Webster Bank | Closed

Westfield Meriden Shopping Center | Closed Closed Tuesday

Westfield Trumbull Shopping Ctr | Closed Closed Tuesday

Wicked Z Fitness | Closed Closed Tuesday

Windsor Federal Savings | Closed Closed Tuesday

Womens Ctr of S New Eng | Closed Closed Tuesday

Womens Health Specialty Care | Closed Tuesday

Your Eyes of New Britain | Closed Tuesday