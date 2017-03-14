Snow, slippery, windy conditions still in effect through the evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The snow, sleet, and rain are all falling across the state, and most people are sheltered in place, waiting out a large nor'easter. The storm has been a mess for just about the entire day today, with heavy snow and sleet, mixing with rain across portions of the state.

The bottom line is, regardless if you get snow or a mix or even some rain, it'll still be a mess.

With a full moon cycle, high tide may bring isolated flooding along the shoreline. The snow will continue through the early evening.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Snow ends this evening, slippery conditions remain. Highs: 20s to near 30.

Wednesday: Chance for a few lingering snow showers, windy and cold. High: 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. High: 40.

