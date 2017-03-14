× Statewide travel ban begins, as snow covers roads, making for slippery conditions

HARTFORD — Gov. Dannel Malloy activated a statewide travel ban that began at 5 a.m. It will remain in effect until further notice.

In addition, the Governor is fully activating the state’s Emergency Operations Center starting at 5 a.m. and is also directing all nonessential first and second-shift state employees to not report to work Tuesday.

The travel ban put out by the governor includes all highways, and all state roads.

The term “limited access highways” basically means highways with off and on ramp access to them, like 91, 95, 84, but also state roads like 15, 9, and the Berlin Turnpike.

Town and local roads are determined by each municipality Some of them are also under a travel ban, like Hamden and New Haven. The towns that have roads open, technically, are still encouraging people to not be on the roads.

Malloy also launched an official website to provide state residents with updates throughout the storm. The website provides information for power outages, traffic and road incidents, shelter and warming centers, useful social media links and latest advisories.