Waterbury residents deal with snowstorm aftermath

WATERBURY -- As snow fell most of the day, and a driving ban was in place, it wasn't holding residents from finding unique ways to get out.

31-year Waterbury resident John Kelliher, said he wanted to help his friend shovel out his driveway so he walked.

"It's about 40 minutes or so but what are friends for?" he said. "He owes me big, trust me."

Kelliher said this storm, while intense, still doesn't compare to the 2013 blizzard.

"As far as just craziness, 2013, killed it, like no one knew what to do," he said. "I guess this time they’re a little more prepared for it so I don’t know maybe its not that bad because of that."

New England residents have become very familiar to snow storms. An employee at Cumberland Farms in Waterbury said they never close.

"Somebody got to be here to feed everybody, coffee and gas," said Rebecca, employee of the store. "Everybody else is closed."

Adam Cross with Adams Towing was picking up snacks at Cumberland Farms and said its one of the only places in the area that was open.

Cross spends snow days plowing and had advice for drivers heading into Wednesday.

"Just take it easy, don’t speed, its real slippery," Cross said.

While many enjoyed their snow day, a lot of people head out of their homes to start the clean up, including Bryan Collins who said he shoveled out his driveway all day.

"I think this is one of the worst," Collins said. "Some of the most shoveling I’ve been having to do in a while."

Collins commended plow drivers for clearing out the roads efficiently so they'll be ready to head back to work.