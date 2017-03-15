2 men, juvenille charged for attempted car theft in Westport

WESTPORT — Two men and a juvenile are facing criminal charges after police said they attempted to steal a car.

Earlier this morning, around 11 a.m., Westport Police said they had received a call of suspicious people attempting to make their way inside several cars at Greens Farms Railroad Station. While officers made their way to the scene, they were monitoring the incident through a live streaming video from the railroad station. Police said they were able to locate the suspects and update the suspects’ activities to officers responding to the station.

When officers arrived, they said they found two males attempting to gain entry into at least two different cars by lifting the door handles to see if the cars were open. As police were investigating, detectives were able to identify the suspects that officers were speaking of in the surveillance video. Officers said the surveillance video also captured the suspects attempting to steal a vehicle, but retreated as officers arrived on scene.

Officers said a third suspect was found hiding in the car the three suspects came in.

Police charged Adelmir Oliva, 19, of Bronx, N.Y., with burglary in the third degree, larceny in the second degree, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit larceny in the second degree, conspiracy to commit burglary in the third degree, criminal attempt at burglary in the degree and possession of marijuana.

Jancarlos Cabral, 20, of Bronx, N.Y., is charged with burglary in the third degree, larceny in the second degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the second degree, conspiracy to commit burglary in the third degree and criminal attempt at burglary in the third degree.

The third suspect who is a juvenile, is charged with burglary in the third degree, larceny in the second degree, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit larceny in the second degree, conspiracy to commit burglary in the third degree and criminal attempt at burglary in the third degree.

Oliva and Cabral are being held on a $10,000 bond and the juvenile is being held at Bridgeport Juvenile.