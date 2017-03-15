× A windy and cold cleanup Wednesday, with a few lingering snow showers

Unfortunately, temperatures will not help with our big clean-up today because highs will struggle to reach the freezing mark. The wind will make it feel like it is in the teens and 20s. Also, there will be the chance for a few snow showers in the afternoon.

Our weather will calm down on Thursday and Friday with high pressure in control. You can expect plenty of sunshine but temperatures will still be on the chilly side for this time of year.

Be sure to download the FOX61 Weather app for the latest.

Forecast Details:

Wednesday: Chance for a few lingering snow showers, windy and cold. High: 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 35-40.

Saturday: Increasing clouds chance for late day rain/snow showers. High: 40.

Sunday: Chance for rain/snow shower, partly sunny. High: 40.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.