Cold and windy tonight; calm, sunny Thursday

Unfortunately, temperatures did not help with our big clean-up today because highs struggled to reach the freezing mark. Tonight, blustery winds with gusts to 20-30 mph.

Our weather will calm down on Thursday and Friday with high pressure in control. You can expect plenty of sunshine but temperatures will still be on the chilly side for this time of year.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Blustery winds. Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 35-40.

Saturday: Increasing clouds chance for late day rain/snow showers. High: 40.

Sunday: Chance for rain/snow shower, partly sunny. High: 40.

