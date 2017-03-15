× Discarded cup in New Haven leads to arrest of man in fatal October hit-and-run

NEW HAVEN — A New Haven man is facing criminal charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in October.

After months of investigation, New Haven Police charged Roger Sullivan Jr, 22, with felony evading, negligent homicide and making an improper turn.

On October 8, 2016 around 2:05 a.m., police responded to a crash near the intersection of Whalley and Osborn Avenue, where they found a man in the street next to his motorcycle. EMTs took the victim, identified as Garry Gulledge, of Oakville, to the hospital, where he later died. Witnesses told police they saw a silver SUV drive off from the crash.

Up the road, police found a discarded McDonald’s cup and a barbecue sauce container. Investigators believed the cup was fresh, as no other cars had driven through the scene since the crash. Police were able to determine the SUV involved was an Acura and then headed to a nearby McDonalds on Whalley Avenue. They checked to see if a silver Acura had been captured by the restaurant’s surveillance cameras – and sure enough, it did.

Police traced the credit card used to a woman in New Haven who said she was a passenger in the car with her boyfriend that night. She said the cup flew from the open window, but didn’t know anything of a collision. A few days later, she saw a released surveillance photo of her car on the news.

Sullivan later admitted to police that he knew of the crash but drove off because he panicked.