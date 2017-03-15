× Hartford bar where CCSU student fell and died won’t reopen

HARTFORD — The Hartford bar where a CCSU student fell off the roof and died earlier this month will not reopen. The Angry Bull Saloon contacted the Department of Consumer Protection Wednesday to cancel their liquor permit.

Taylor Lavoie, 18, died Friday March 3 when she fell off the roof of the building.

The Angry Bull Saloon had voluntarily surrendered their permit after the tragic accident. During the suspension, DCP conducted an investigation into the Angry Bull Saloon’s security protocols in order to make recommendations for changes and updates if appropriate.

“We want to thank the Hartford Police Department for their collaboration with us on this investigation, and the owners and management at the Angry Bull Saloon for their cooperation,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Jonathan A. Harris, “Our hearts go out to Taylor’s family and friends. Loss of life is always extremely difficult for family, friends and the entire community. That pain can be magnified when we lose someone at such a young age. Protecting public health and safety for families in Connecticut remains our number one priority at DCP, and we are ready, willing, and able to work with police departments, universities and others across the state to keep residents safe.”

“The Hartford Police Department Major Crimes Division is continuing its investigation into the tragic death of Taylor Lavoie. The investigation remains open. We have many, many entertainment venues in our city that serve alcohol,” added Deputy Chief Brian Foley, “Working with the DCP, we will continue to scrutinize these venues to ensure they operate in accordance with state law and take appropriate action as necessary.”

According to police, floors above the bar are vacant but she went up there using a stairwell from inside the bar. That stairwell was easily accessible and not blocked off, even though the roof and stairwell aren’t open to the public.

At the time, Foley said the bar had been red-flagged for issues related to underage drinking in the past. He also said Lavoie had a “very good” fake ID.