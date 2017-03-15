× Hartford digs out; school cancelled but parking ban to be lifted

HARTFORD — People around the capital city are still recovering from Tuesday’s blizzard.

There are still blue lights blinking around intersections in Hartford, designated for snow emergencies, but the parking ban will be lifted at 8 a.m.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is thanking people in the city for parking their cars in the emergency lots. He said it has made it easier for road crews to do their job, without having cars parked on the side of the road.

“Probably the best compliance that we’ve had in many years and, a storm like this, you would normally see many hundreds of tows right now. We’ve seen about 130 tows throughout the city,” Bronin said.

Hartford made the decision to close school for the day because crews are still continuing to clear the roads.