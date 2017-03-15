× Mother found dead at East Hartford home, 3-year-old found living inside

EAST HARTFORD — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in an apartment in East Hartford on Monday, with her 3-year-old living inside.

On March 13, a social worker arrived at the home on Silver Lane and tried to enter. She was able to convince the child to unlock the door and let her in. That’s when the social worker found the 37-year-old woman dead inside and called police.

Police say the woman had been dead for “several days,” but not did not know an exact time.

The child survived by eating cereal and believed her mother had been sleeping, according to Lt. Joshua Litwin. The child was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center to be checked out but was okay.

The Department of Children and Families was called in to investigate.

Police are not releasing the name of the woman at this time. East Hartford police are now handling the investigation. The medical examiners office will determine how the woman died.