Naugatuck police have fun in the blizzard, make viral video

NAUGATUCK — Police in Naugatuck, Connecticut made the most of Tuesday’s blizzard, putting together a viral video.

They showed off the driving conditions on City Hill Street, Filed Street, and Hillside and asked people to stay off the roads and stay warm.

Viewers are then treated to a weather report from one of Naugatuck’s finest. He reports wind gusts up to 90-115 miles per hour (Connecticut did not see winds that strong.) He says he’s standing on about four feet of snow, but it’s “hard to measure” (Connecticut did not see that much snow.) And he reports visibility is below zero (not exactly accurate, but you get the idea.)

To top it all off, the whole video is set to the 2002 song “Hot In Herre” by Nelly.

As of Wednesday morning, the video has been viewed more than 6,000 times on YouTube.