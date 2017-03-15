Newington PD searching for man who assaulted a victim at a gas station

NEWINGTON — Newington Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted a man at a gas station last week.

On March 8, around 10:30 p.m., police said a man assaulted a victim at the Mobil Gas Station on 50 Fenn Road. Police said, surveillance footage showed the suspect, who exited the gas station first, lunging towards a “defenseless” victim who was in his car.

Police said, the suspect grabbed the victim, threw him to the ground, and caused him to hit his head on the pavement, leaving him unconscious. Officers said, the suspect looked over the victim then left.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in what appeared to be a silver colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Avalon.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic male with facial hair who at the time, was wearing a dark colored coat and tan pants. It is unknown at this point if the suspect knew the victim or what may have sparked the assault.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the pictured male suspect is asked to contact Officer Caires of the Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445 Ex. 6317 or by email at bcaires@newingtonct.gov and reference case 17-5054.

Police said any given tips will remain anonymous.