Public Safety Committee approves 2 casino bills, allowing process to move forward

HARTFORD — Lawmakers considering bills that would allow for a third casino in our state have moved the process forward.

The Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes are joining forces hoping to build a new casino to compete with the new MGM casino being built in Springfield, Massachusetts. They want to build their facility on non-tribal land in East Windsor.

A major legislative hurdle was cleared when the Public Safety Committee approved two bills Wednesday. The first, allows the casino to built in East Windsor, on non-tribal land. The second bill, which was also approved, allows the casino building process to be opened up to others. That means MGM could explore building another casino elsewhere in the state, if they so choose.

The committee passed the measures by a large margin. This opens it up for a General Assembly vote in the future.

It’s an issue that’s raised a wide range of opinions from people both for and against the casino.