× Schools closed or delayed today; Parking bans still in effect

HARTFORD — Schools are closed or delayed Wednesday because it will take some time to clean up from Tuesday’s blizzard. We’re still dealing with the aftermath of the storm, where some places saw up to a foot of snow, mixed with sleet and rain along the shoreline, and high winds that knocked out power for some of us.

ACES | Open at 10am

ACES Access | Open at 10am

ACES Ctr for Autism Dev Disorders | Closed

ACES High School East West | Closed

ACES Mill Road School | Closed

ACES Village School | Closed

ACES Whitney High School North | Closed

ACES Wintergreen Interdist Mag Sch | Closed

A Place To Grow | Del Opening 3 Hours Open at 10am

A Place To Grow Too | Del Opening 3 Hours Open at 10am

Adelbrook Learning Ctr Manchester | Closed

Adelbrook Transitional Academy | Closed

Almost Home Childcare | Open Open at 9am

American School for the Deaf | Closed Wed.

Andover Public Schools | Closed

Arch Br. Sch. – Bethlehem | Closed

Asnuntuck Community College | Open at 10am

Avon Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Ben Bronz Academy | Closed Wed.

Benhaven Academy | Closed

Benhaven School – Wallingford | Closed Wed.

Berlin Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Bethany Public Schools | Closed

Bloomfield Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Bolton Public Schools | Closed

Boulder Knoll Motessori Sch | Closed Wed.

Branford Hall Career Inst Windsor | Open at 12 noon

Bristol Hospital MSG Off Sites | Open at 9:30am

Bristol Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Bullard Havens Tech. HS | Closed

CREC Academy of Sci and Innovation | Closed Wed.

CREC Aerospace Engineering | Closed Wed.

CREC Aerospace Engineering Elementary | Closed

CREC Ana Grace Acad of Arts Elem | Closed

CREC Central Office | Open at 10am

CREC Discovery Academy | Closed Wed.

CREC Glast.- EHart Elem Magnet Sch | Closed Wed.

CREC Greater Htfd Acad Math/Science | Closed Wed.

CREC Grtr Htfd Acad of Arts 6-12 | Closed Wed.

CREC Intl Magnet Sch for Global Citizen | Closed Wed.

CREC Metropolitan Learning Center | Closed

CREC Montessori Magnet School | Closed Wed.

CREC Museum Academy | Closed Wed.

CREC Polaris Center | Closed Wed.

CREC Public Safety Academy | Closed Wed.

CREC Reggio Magnet School | Closed Wed.

CREC Soundbridge | Closed

CREC Two Rivers Magnet High School | Closed Wed.

CREC Two Rivers Magnet Mid Sch | Closed Wed.

CREC U of H Magnet School | Closed Wed.

CT Ctr for Child Dev. (CCCD) | Closed

CT River Academy | Closed Wed.

Canton Public Schools | Closed

Capital Community College | Open at 10am

Cedarhurst School | Closed

Chaplin Elementary | Del Opening 1 1/2 Hours

Cheshire – The Webb Schools | Closed

Cheshire Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Connecticut Aero Tech | Closed Wed.

Cornerstone School of Karate | Closed No Eve Classes

Covenant Preparatory School Hartford | Closed Wed.

Creative Arts Workshop | Closed Wed.

Cromwell Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Cuddle Time Daycare | Open at 9am

Danbury Public Schools | Closed

Daryshails Day Care | Closed

Discovery Daycare and Preschool | Del Opening 2 1/2 Hours Open at 10am

East Catholic H.S. | Closed

East Hampton Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

East Hartford Public Schools | Closed Wed.

East Haven Adult Learning Center | Del Opening 2 Hours

East Haven Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Eastern CT State Univ. | Open at 12 noon

Easton Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Eli Whitney CTHS | Closed

Emmett O Brien Tech – Ansonia | Closed

Enfield Public Schools | Closed

Explorations Charter School | Closed Wed.

FOCUS Center for Autism Canton | Closed

Farmington Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Farmington Valley YMCA | Open at 9am

Futures School West Hartford | Closed

Gateway Community College | Open at 10am

Glastonbury Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Goodwin College | Open at 12 noon

Goodwin Tech High School | Closed

Granby Public Schools | Closed Wed.

H.C. Wilcox Tech High Sch | Closed

Hamden Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Hampton Public Schools | Del Opening 1 1/2 Hours No AM K / Presch

Hartford – The Webb Schools | Closed Wed.

Hartford Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Hartland Public Schools | Closed

Henry Abbott Tech HS | Closed

High Road School of Wallingford – | Closed

Holy Cross H.S. Waterbury | Closed Wed.

Hope Academy – Orange | Closed

Howell Cheney Technical School | Closed

ICES Main Office | Del Opening 2 Hours

IMTI | No Morn Classes

INPLC Bristol | Del Opening 1 Hour

Independent Day School – Middlefield | Closed Wed.

Intensive Education Academy Inc. | Closed Wed.

Jerrys Driving School | Closed

Kaynor Tech High School – Waterbury | Closed

Killingly Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

LULAC Head Start | Closed

Lebanon Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Lincoln College of New England | Open at 12 noon

Litchfield Public Schools | Closed Wed.

MMH Clinical Day School | Closed Wed.

Manchester Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Marlborough Public Schools | Closed

Meriden Public Schools | Closed

Middlesex Community College | Open at 10am

Middlesex Hospital Middletown | See Hosp Website

Middletown Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Milford Public Schools | Del Opening 1 1/2 Hours

Monroe Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Music Center Of N Haven | Open at 12 noon

Naugatuck Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Naugatuck Valley Comm Coll | Open at 12 noon

Neighborhood Music School | Open Open at 10am

New Britain Public Schools | Closed

New Eng School of Montessori | Del Opening 1 1/2 Hours

New Fairfield Public Schools | Closed

New Haven Public Schools | Closed

New Horizon Kids Academy | Closed

New Milford Public Schools | Closed

Newington Public Schools | Closed

Newtown Public Schools | Closed Wed.

North Haven Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Northwest Catholic H.S. | Closed Wed.

Northwest Childrens Center | Open at 9am

Norwalk – Tutor Time | Del Opening 2 1/2 Hours Open at 9am

Notre Dame – Fairfield | Closed

Oak Hill – Avon | Closed Wed.

Oak Hill – Bristol | Closed Wed.

Oak Hill – Hemlocks | Closed Wed.

Oak Hill – Plainville | Closed Wed.

Oak Hill School – Hartford | Closed Wed.

Oak Hill School – New Hartford | Closed Wed.

Oak Hill at New Britain | Closed Wed.

Oliver Wolcott Tech HS – Torrington | Closed

Orange Public Schools | Closed

Our Lady of Victory School – W Haven | Closed

Oxford Public Schools | Closed

Pawcatuck – St. Michael School | Del Opening 2 Hours

Pequenin Child Multicult Readiness Ady | Del Opening 2 Hours Open at 9am

Plainville Public Schools | Closed

Platt Technical High School | Open at 9am

Plymouth Public Schools | Closed

Pomfret Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Prime Time House Torrington | Closed Wed.

Redding Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Regional District 01 | Closed

Regional District 05 | Closed Wed.

Regional District 06 | Closed Wed.

Regional District 07 | Closed

Regional District 08 | Closed

Regional District 09 | Closed Wed.

Regional District 10 | Closed Wed.

Regional District 11 | Del Opening 1 1/2 Hours

Regional District 12 | Closed Wed.

Regional District 13 | Closed Wed.

Regional District 14 | Closed

Regional District 15 | Closed

Regional District 16 | Closed

Riverside Magnet at Goodwin | Closed Wed.

Rocky Hill Public Schools | Closed Wed.

SCSU | Open at 12 noon

Sacred Hrt Parish Elem New Britain | Closed Wed.

School For Aviation Maint Tech | Open at 9am

Scotland Public Schools | Del Opening 1 1/2 Hours

Seymour Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Shelton Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Shoreline School of Montessori | Closed Wed.

Simsbury – SEED Program | Del Opening 2 Hours Open at 9am

Simsbury Public Schools | Closed

Small World Nursery and Daycare | Closed

Somers Public Schools | Closed Wed.

South Windsor Public Schools | Closed

Southington Catholic | Closed Wed.

Southington Public Schools | Closed

Springs Learning Center New Haven | Closed Wed.

St. Lawrence Parish Elementary | Closed

St. Paul Catholic H.S. | Closed Wed.

St. Paul Parish Elementary – Berlin | Closed

St. Thomas Apostle Par Elem – West Htfd | Closed

St. Timothy Middle School W Htfd. | Closed

Stamford Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Stone Academy E Hartford | Open at 12 noon

Stonington Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Swaddlejoy Night and Daycare | Open at 9:30am

The Gilbert School | Closed Wed.

The Masters School | Closed Wed.

Thomaston Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Tiny Star Day Care | Closed

Tolland Public Schools | Closed

Tom Kopyto Music | Closed

Torrington Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Trinity College Day Care Center | Open at 10am

Trinity Day School Of Newtown | Closed

Tunxis Community College | Open at 10am

UConn All Campuses | Open at 10am

University of Hartford | Open at 12 noon

University of Saint Joseph | Open at 10am

Vernon Public Schools | Closed

Vinal Tech High School – Middletown | Closed

Voluntown Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Wallingford Public Schools | Closed

Wallingford YMCA East | No Morn Classes

Waterbury Public Schools | Closed

Watertown Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Webb School In The Valley | Closed Wed.

West Hartford – The Gengras Center | Closed Wed.

West Hartford Public Schools | Closed

West Haven Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Wethersfield Public Schools | Closed

Wilton Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Winchester Public Schools | Closed

Windsor Adult Education | Closed No Adult Ed

Windsor Locks Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Windsor Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Windsor Tree House Program | Del Opening 1/2 Hour

Wolcott Public Schools | Closed Wed.

Woodstock Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Xavier High School Middletown | Closed

YWCA New Britain Child Care Ctr | Del Opening 1 Hour Open at 9am

