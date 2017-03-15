Ski areas revel in the power of the powder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HARTFORD -- While most of the state is dreading digging out from the March blizzard, those at Ski Sundown are just diggin' it.

The New Hartford landmark warmly received a foot and a half of snow that has blanketed their slopes.

"It's been a long time since we've seen these kind of conditions in Connecticut," said Jarrod Moss, manager at Ski Sundown.

While February offered a beneficial snow storm, temperatures quickly ascended, leaving the mountain with issues heading into March.

"If you looked up the hill, we had some grass showing," Moss said. "This (latest) storm is up there with the top five of any I can remember," he added.

Taking some turns in the powder, Bill Leuze, from New London, said, "the conditions are great and it's a totally different experience, it's exhilarating."

At this time last year, Ski Sundown had to shut down for the season due to the warm temperatures and a run of rainy days. Because of the blizzard and cold temperature recently, the ski area is looking towards next month to keep their lifts spinning.

"I have to imagine we're looking at April," Moss said. "It's awesome."

Ski Sundown's latest closing was the snowy season of 2013 when they offered skiing until April 6th.