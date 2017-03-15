× State offices open, casino vote now slated for Wednesday afternoon

HARTFORD — Gov. Dannel Malloy announced that state offices will be open Wednesday, following clean-up from the blizzard that impacted the state Tuesday. All state employees should report to work as regularly scheduled.

Malloy lifted the statewide travel ban that began at 5 a.m. at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“We urge residents to allow for extra travel time today to ensure that they arrive at their destinations safely,” said Malloy in a statement released Wednesday morning. “Road conditions may be icy this morning and motorists are reminded to use their winter driving skills–slow down and allow for extra space between vehicles. I want to especially thank the road crews, as well as the first-responders for the job they have done around-the-clock on behalf of the residents of our state.”

With Connecticut closed for business Tuesday, leaders of the General Assembly signed an order Monday that will allow a legislative committee to hold a special meeting Wednesday to vote on casino expansion legislation. The Public Safety and Security Committee was to vote Tuesday on two casino bills — one authorizing the state’s two federally recognized tribes to open a commercial casino in East Windsor, another creating a competitive process to consider casino expansion.