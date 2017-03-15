× Torrington digging out as over 20 inches of snows plastered Litchfield County

TORRINGTON — Litchfield County is spending the morning digging out after the Blizzard of 2017 dumped over 20 inches of snow on the northwest corner of the state on Tuesday. Torrington students will enjoy another day at home as the cleanup throughout the city continues.

Torrington police Lt. John Joseph said there is also a parking ban still in place, while plows work to clear side and secondary roads. He said there is nightly parking ban in town from midnight until 6 a.m. that residents are used to, but police still needed to issue a handful of tickets to drivers who did not follow the regulations.

Torrington police also urged drivers who can avoid being out on the roads to do so, to allow the plows to have the room they need to continue to the cleanup efforts.

Fox 61 News crews in Torrington saw several early morning plows working to widen secondary roads that had been narrowed by snow piles and snow drifts.

Another major part of Wednesday’s cleanup will be for those who are faced with digging out their cars and driveways.

State police remind drivers you could face a $120 fine if your car is not completely cleared of snow and ice. If a driver has an obstructed view, that’s a $92 fine, so if you get both, you could face a fine of over $200.