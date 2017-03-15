Viral ‘haircut boys’ honored by police, Miami Heat

LOUISVILLE, KY — Walking into the preschool class, police officer Amber Ross knew how to play the boys’ game.

“Who’s Jax? Who’s Reddy?” she asked.

After getting the boys’ autographs, Ross invited the best friends into the hallway, surprising them with small gifts, including matching t-shirts to help them look even more alike during Monday’s pajama day at school.

Jax Rosebush and Reddy Weldon are 5-year-old preschoolers who got the same haircut hoping their teacher wouldn’t be able to tell them apart, despite their obvious difference. Jax is white. Reddy is black.

“(With) everything going on in the world today… you have these two kids who say their hair is the only thing that makes them different,” Ross said. “What these kids don’t know right now is that they’re my heroes.”

What Ross wants to leave behind is more than material gifts.

“It’s a blessing to come out and do this, for me to have a way to reach out other than the streets, for them to understand that police are good people and we are here for them,” she said.

The pair proudly wore their matching outfits into their classroom, and in typical Jax and Reddy fashion, they shared their gifts with their classmates.